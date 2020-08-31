'Our family is not the same': Family of slain Jesse Hess hoping for closure

Sunday marked one year since the theology student and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were killed at their flat in Parow.

CAPE TOWN - A year on and the family of slain University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess said that they had still not had any closure.

This comes just over a year after University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder at the Clareinch post office.

Her body was later dumped in Khayelitsha.

"It feels exactly as if it had just happened, there's no difference. It's still hard, it's still raw."

That's Sandy Hess as she recounts how the family's coped since her niece and stepfather were taken away from them.

The family held a memorial service at the gravesites of Jesse Hess and her grandfather yesterday and even though it is a year later, it doesn't feel that long ago for the family.

Hess said that they were hurting and still did not understand why they had to lose their loved ones in such a cruel manner.

"Our family is not the same, there's still a hole because both of them were taken at the same time. Our house is empty without them."

Two men have been charged with their murders.

Hess said that they were due back in court in October.

