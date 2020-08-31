Officers who turn away victims of GBV ‘have no place in SAPS’ – Bheki Cele

Concerns have been raised about officers who turn victims away from police stations, leaving them without assistance.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says officers who refused to help victims of gender-based violence (GBV) were doing so in dereliction of their duties.

Cele was speaking at the security cluster ministers GBV and femicide dialogue on Monday afternoon.

The minister said the police force has taken steps to conduct sensitivity training for officers.

“Those officers who choose to comply with the policy of SAPS – which is to treat victims with respect and dignity – those officers who shame us by turning victims away, don’t have a place in the South African Police Service.”

Cele introduced a police directory to be used by victims to report mistreatment by officers at police stations.

“It will be easy for the public out there to be able to; if you are not assisted in your station, you phone the next in line until you reach the Minister or the commissioner.”

