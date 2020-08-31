Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious injuries while on a training run on Sunday morning.

“He said he’s just lucky to be alive” Shaun-Nick told EWN Sport.

The 60-year-old Ironman athlete was attacked in the Magaliesberg on Sunday morning.

Shaun-Nick confirmed his father had been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the higher care unit at a Pretoria hospital on Monday.

Bester suffered broken ribs and a broken cheekbone before being stripped of his clothes, tied up, and left to suffer.

Shaun-Nick detailed his father’s assault. “He went for a morning jog/hike in the mountain. He just went out training. He had his revolver with him because he had been attacked before on a mountain bike about 10 years ago, so he did actually have a gun with him.”

“He said as he was walking up the mountain, all of a sudden he just felt someone hit him from behind. Then there were three guys around him and they started to hit him with rocks over the head. They took his gun and then they hit him in the eye with the gun. They also took his cellphone and a few bank cards. They forced him to give them the pins to the bank accounts. Then they tied him up, took his pants, and left him there in the mountains.”

Bester then had to scale the mountain while tied up before he could find rescuers. Once at the hospital on Sunday, he was put straight into ICU, but was moved to higher care on Monday morning.

“His cheekbone is broken. The bone above his eye is broken. Three of his ribs are broken. He has a lot of cuts on him, all over his body. He has trauma to his head where they hit him with the rocks. And basically he is bruised all over and full of cuts,” Shaun-Nick said.

He said he managed to visit his father in hospital after the assault.

“He was just really confused. He said he didn’t hear anyone, he didn’t see anyone. He just all of a sudden felt someone hit with rocks from behind. He said he is just lucky to be alive.”

