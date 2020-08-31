Nehawu: Preparations for national day of action at an advanced stage

Some of its members have already been on protesting against staff shortages and a lack of personal protective equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said preparations for its national day of action this week were at an advanced stage.

The union will now go ahead with its planned day of action on Thursday.

Nehawu workers have been picketing outside the National Health Laboratory Services offices during their lunch breaks.

The union is adamant that their members will submit a memorandum at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

They have a list of nine demands as general secretary Zola Sapheta explained: “We also call on the Department of Health to compel all institutional managers to regularly update Nehawu and other trade unions on the coronavirus updates, especially pertaining to the health workers in the institutions."

Sapheta said the union would also hold a national day of prayer on Tuesday, with the main event at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

"The day will be dedicated to the memory of all workers, and frontline workers in particular, that have lost their lives to COVID-19."

It’s also planned a motorcade and hooting for frontline workers.

