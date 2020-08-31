Mashaba’s new party a viable option for Gauteng residents, says analyst

Action SA is led by former Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and was launched on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisations have weighed in on the newly launched political party, Action South Africa, with some questioning if it will have enough influence to unseat the governing party the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng.

Mashaba said that Action SA was committed to correcting what he called “a broken political system”.

Among its members so far are former DA regional leaders Funzela Ngobeni and Abel Tau as well as former ANC MPs Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor, who criticised corruption under former President Jacob Zuma’s administration.

Mashaba has promised hard diplomacy, reformed policing, to uproot corruption, revive the economy, and clamp down on illegal immigrants.

Analysts have expressed mixed feelings about the political future of the new formation, however, they agreed that there was a need for a different political home for disgruntled and first-time voters.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that Action SA was a viable option for Gauteng residents.

“There is a space for people to carve a different politics that is quite realistic [and] deals with transformation and the main issues in society, but not from the prism of what I’ve seen being offered,” Mathekga said.



Mathekga said that the launch of the party showed that there was still more growth in South Africa’s political landscape.

“South Africa, with over 50 million people, still has a lot to offer when it comes to political parties in the country,” he said.

Mashaba said that he aimed to contest next year’s local government elections where he planned to topple failed leadership at the three Gauteng metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni.

