Jeremiah Ruiters' mother & her boyfriend sentenced for his neglect, rape, murder

The boy's mother, Abigail Ruiters and her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. The toddler was beaten and later declared dead at the local clinic in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington couple has been sentenced in connection with the rape, murder and neglect of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters.

The boy's mother, Abigail Ruiters and her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The child was beaten and later declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.

The court has handed Abigail Ruiters a six-year sentence of which three years have been suspended.

The woman, who has three other children, was found guilty of child neglect late last year.

Her ex-boyfriend, Peters, has been sentenced to life behind bars for rape, 15 years for murder, and six years for child abuse.

During the trial, Ruiters insisted she was only aware of some of her child's injuries and testified she believed his genital wounds were as a result of a nappy rash.

The court found Peters, who was supposed to take care of the boy while his mother worked, repeatedly abused him, and inflicted excruciating pain.

The child had injuries to his genitals and mouth and had broken bones in his legs, hands, rib cage, and head injuries.

Ruiters and Peters also share a child who she gave birth to while behind bars.

