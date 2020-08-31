20°C / 22°C
Hawks probing murder of off-duty policeman in Langa

Sergeant Abongile Mayile was gunned down on Saturday night.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are investigating a case of murder after an off-duty cop was shot and killed in Langa this weekend.

Sergeant Abongile Mayile was gunned down on Saturday night.

The 39-year-old was stationed at the Athlone Police Station.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk: "On their arrival, they found the member on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained. A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

