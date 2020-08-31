Energy dept warns private organisations against making fuel price predictions

The AA predicted a petrol drop of about four cents per litre, and a diesel decline of 19 cents, while projecting that illuminating paraffin will go down by 24 cents. However, the department announced that both grades of petrol will increase by one cent per litre

JOHANNESBURG – The energy department says organisations predicting fuel prices should always wait until government makes an official announcement.

Groups such as the Automobile Association (AA) usually publicly forecast whether fuel will increase or decrease ahead of statements from government.

Last week, the AA predicted a petrol price drop of about four cents per litre, and a diesel decline of 19 cents, while projecting that illuminating paraffin will go down by 24 cents.

However, the department has on Monday afternoon announced that both grades of petrol will increase by one cent per litre from Wednesday.

It said diesel will see a drop of 21 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 35 cents.

Department spokesperson Robert Maake said: “The only organisations that should be doing that is the department of energy because they have the mandate to change and adjust fuel prices. As you can see, what the department is announcing now and what the organisations have said is not the same.”

