Gauteng set for first thunderstorms, showers for parched province this week

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng could see its first thunderstorm as early as Tuesday, right on time to ring in spring day.

While the Western Cape is experiencing colder temperatures, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday said that Gauteng residents would not be affected.

“We are looking to start expecting our first thunderstorms just brushing south of the Gauteng area. And then from tomorrow [Tuesday] onwards every day the chance is just looking a little better for us to get our first thunderstorms and showers for the spring season,” said SAWS forecaster Celeste Fourie.

