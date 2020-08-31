EWN weather watch: Rain expected for most parts of the country

Cloudy and rainy weather conditions are set to take over most parts of the country Tuesday with North Easterly winds at 18.52 km/h|10 kt. Temperatures will average at between 10 °C and 17 °C.

JOHANNESBURG – Nothing ‘springy’ about the weather this Spring Day for most of the country on Tuesday, 1 September 2020.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), gale to strong gale force easterly to south-easterly winds are expected along the coast between Table Bay and East London, including the adjacent coastal Towns from the afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, western North-West and northern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as western and southern parts of the Free State.

GAUTENG:

If you’re going to leave for work, make sure you carry your umbrella as rain can be expected in parts of Gauteng on Tuesday. Pretoria will see highs of 17 °C, while Johannesburg will see highs of 16°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Table Mountain was showered with some snow this weekend cold and wet temperatures are expected in the Mother City on Tuesday. Cape Town’s temperature will peak at 19°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Rain can also be expected in Durban with the city seeing a high of 17°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

