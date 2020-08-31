Eskom implements load reduction in Benoni, Brakpan, & Nigel

The power utility said it implemented so-called ‘load reduction’ to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday morning cut electricity to large parts of Benoni, Brakpan and Nigel along with Extension 2 in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

The power utility said that it had implemented “load reduction” to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

Eskom said the affected communities would have their power back at 9am and called on residents in the communities not to report the outage.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 30 August 2020#EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo #EskomMpumalanga



Provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected on Monday, 31 August 2020 from 05h00 to 09h00 pic.twitter.com/QOvos8VuRW — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 30, 2020

