Eskom implements load reduction in Benoni, Brakpan, & Nigel

The power utility said it implemented so-called ‘load reduction’ to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

Picture: Pexels.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday morning cut electricity to large parts of Benoni, Brakpan and Nigel along with Extension 2 in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

The power utility said that it had implemented “load reduction” to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

Eskom said the affected communities would have their power back at 9am and called on residents in the communities not to report the outage.

