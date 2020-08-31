Energy Dept announces 1c per litre increase for both grades of petrol

The department is citing the rand's depreciation against the US dollar as a reason for the adjustment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that from this coming Wednesday both grades of petrol are set to go up slightly by one cent per litre.

Diesel users will see a drop of 21 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 35 cents.

The department's spokesperson Robert Maake said: “The main reason for the adjustment of petrol is that every year in September we adjust the salary for the wages for the forecourt staff at the service stations, so we actually have a 17% salary increase for them.”

