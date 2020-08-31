Eldorado Park residents demand weekly updates on Nathaniel Julies’ murder probe

The community on Sunday marched to the local police station demanding answers. They called for a speedy finalisation of the Julies case.

ELDORADO PARK – Residents of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday demanded weekly updates from authorities as they investigated the killing of Nathaniel Julies.

The community marched to the local police station demanding answers. They called for a speedy finalisation of the Julies case.

A peaceful demonstration is underway outside #EldoradoPark police station. Community members have handed over a memorandum with demands including that Nathaniel's case be finalized within six months.



The 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, was shot last Wednesday and later died in hospital.

Police claimed that Julies was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence, but community members claimed that the teenager was shot by police.

Two police officers were arrested on Friday following a preliminary investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

They're expected to appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.

The officers will be charged with murder, a possible count of defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition.

During the march on Sunday, residents held placards bearing the teenager’s face.

Community members were angry.

“We must bring to book anyone who is guilty of this injustice,” said one of the community leaders. “This is what we want to see as the community: weekly updates on progress on cases, updates on the steps taken against the other two members who were on the scene, and an investigation into alleged corruption among police members.”

Residents also called on Ipid and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to finalise the case within six months.

