Court set to rule on WC govt's move to sell Tafelberg propery to private buyer

Reclaim The City's Elizabeth Qgoboka explained that this site should rather be used to create affordable inner-city housing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court is on Monday expected to hand down a judgment in a pivotal case in the ongoing fight for affordable housing.

Housing activists are challenging the Western Cape government’s decision to sell the Tafelberg property to a private buyer.

The provincial government sold the Sea Point property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million about five years ago.

"The Tafelberg site could host so many people, a lot of people can benefit from this site because they work in the area and this place is suitable."

