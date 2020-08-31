Court rules in favour of activist groups on Tafelberg land matter

The activists have fought the sale of the Tafelberg property for four years – arguing the well-located piece of public land in Sea Point must be used for social housing.

CAPE TOWN – Land rights activist group, Ndifuna Ukwazi says it has, together with fellow lobby group Reclaim the City, won its case relating to the Tafelberg site in Sea Point.

The organisation said the court ruling affirms the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town's "obligations to combat spatial apartheid by progressively giving people access to land and housing in central Cape Town."

Ndifuna Ukwazi’s Mandisa Shandu said the provincial and local governments must now report on how they will comply with these obligations.

“This is a great victory for people who have been struggling for access to land for affordable housing – particularly in the context of Cape Town, which we know has segregated along the lines of race and income as well.”

In his immediate reaction to the judgement handed out today on the Tafelberg school site, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “We take note of the judgment we will take this 200 doc and study it. Our legal team, as well as the dept of public works, who are the custodian of our assets in the province, will study it.”

