Case of police duo linked to Nathaniel Julies' murder postponed to 10 September

JOHANNESBURG - The case against two police officers linked to the murder of a 16-year-old Eldorado Park boy has been postponed to next month.

Simon Ndyalvana and Caylene Whiteboy were arrested on Friday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in connection with the shooting of Nathaniel Julies who later died in hospital.

Authorities maintain the teenager was caught in a crossfire between police and alleged gangsters on Wednesday, but his family and frustrated community members say he was shot after failing to answer questions from officers.

The two cops attached to the Eldorado police station made a brief appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court where they were formally charged with four counts: murder, defeating the ends of justice discharging a firearm in public and using prohibited ammunition.

David Muhango was the presiding magistrate in court on Monday afternoon.

He said: “Under schedule six offences of the Criminal Code, more especially count number one, because it is alleged by the State that it was a participated murder. You will be further informed that in the event of a conviction, the prescribed in count number one is that of life imprisonment.”

The State has warned that should the officers apply for bail, they will oppose it.

The two officers were remanded in custody and are due back in court on 10 September.

Meanwhile, Eldorado Park residents and Economic Freedom Fighters members are protesting outside the court building calling for justice.

