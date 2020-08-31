Battered wine sector needs national strategy to grow again - DA

DA's Andricus van der Westhuizen said that 50% of all businesses that produced and distributed wine had indicated that they did not have the financial capability to cover short term challenges.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape legislature said that the battered wine industry needed a comprehensive national strategy to help grow again.



The sector lost billions over the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, a group of emerging women farmers marched to Parliament.

They believe that they are still being excluded from the sector.

"Thirty percent of all black-owned businesses in the wine industry indicated that they would not be able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. We call on the national Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to adopt an inclusive approach to its wine industry strategy."

