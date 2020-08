Australia's Caleb Ewan wins third stage of Tour de France

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the leader's yellow jersey after the 198-kilometre stage from Nice to Sisteron in southern France.

SISTERON, France Australian rider Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday after prevailing in a close sprint finish.

