As residents look to stay warm in chilly weather, CoCT warns of fire hazards

The city said that experience had shown that winter was the time when there were increased risks of structural fires, especially as people tried to stay warm.

CAPE TOWN - Parts of the Cape have been experiencing bitterly cold evenings resulting in many people using heating devices to try to stay warm.

The City of Cape Town's appealing to residents to be cautious as the cold weather is set to continue into the week.

Six people, including a two-year-old girl, lost their lives in several shack fires in the Mother City last week alone.

In the latest incidents on Sunday, 3 people died in a fire in Khayelitsha and a body was found in Dunoon after firefighters extinguished a blaze.

The city said that experience had shown that winter was the time when there were increased risks of structural fires, especially as people tried to stay warm.

"We continue to urge residents to please not leave any fire unattended and to ensure that when you go to sleep that the fire is put out beforehand otherwise it can have dire consequences."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.