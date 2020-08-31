Anti-GBV protest organiser says bikers caused peaceful protest to turn violent

Two separate groups of protesters gathered outside the parliamentary precinct to protest gender-based violence and farm killings.

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people arrested during protests at Parliament over the weekend are appearing in court on Monday.

However, the demonstrations descended into chaos when police moved in to disperse the crowd.

Jesse Brand, a demonstrator, insists that the protest that she helped to organise was peaceful.

She claimed that the situation turned tense when a group of motorbikers arrived as part of a separate demonstration.

"One of the bikers drove into the barricade, breaking it and the police officers pulled him off the bike and he threw a fist and that was when police opened fire and threw stun grenades."

Brand said that police acted when a biker climbed onto a statue to hang a flag.

Police have also been accused of being heavy-handed when a group of demonstrating restaurant workers tried to march on Parliament several weeks back.

