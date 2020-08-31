Anti-GBV group gives govt deadline to respond to demands

They want to remind government that 'enough is enough', saying that pleas made in protests over the past year have not been heard.

CAPE TOWN - As Women's Month draws to a close, an anti-gender-based violence group is giving national government two weeks to respond to their memorandum as femicide and rape continue to plague the country.

The group, Anti-GBV Stellenbosch University co-ordinated a nationwide protest this weekend.

They want to remind government that "enough is enough", saying that pleas made in protests over the past year have not been heard.

Demonstrations across the country went smoothly but in Cape Town chaos ensued in front of Parliament.

Police used teargas and stun grenades to disperse the anti-GBV protestors and bikers, who were protesting against farm murders.

It's understood that a tussle started between the bikers and police and that 18 protesters were subsequently arrested. They're expected to appear in court on Monday.

Anti-GBV SU's Sandra Nagel said that protesters also handed over a memorandum at the Union Buildings.

"Core demands are to publicise the sex offenders list; to legalise sex work and for bail to be removed for those charged with sexual offences. We also demand a disciplinary procedure system for police who mishandle gender-based violence cases."

She said that the group hoped that government would act and respond to their demands.

"We will carry on protesting until they [our demands] are met and until women, children and the LGBTQIA+ community is safe."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.