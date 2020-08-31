Ramaphosa: ANC drew line in the sand between the organisation & those who steal

In an unusual move, Ramaphosa addressed the outcomes of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting which took place in Irene at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced major consequences for ANC leaders in a government facing corruption and other criminal charges.

The recent COVID-19 procurement scandal has implicated ANC leaders and members, leaving the party’s image bruised.

Ramaphosa said the party’s NEC drew a line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal from people.

“The ANC agrees that this will be a turning point in the fight against corruption.”

The NEC has also concluded that there was a choreographed campaign against the president meant to disrupt his anti-corruption campaign.

Former President Jacob Zuma wrote a scathing letter last week, accusing Ramaphosa of dividing the ANC over his corruption remarks.

Ramaphosa said instead, the NEC welcomed the letter which made strong recommendations about those within their ranks who are found guilty of criminal conduct.

“We have also decided that cadres of the movement who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures.”

Implicated officials and members of the ANC have been encouraged to report to the party’s integrity commission and explain themselves, following which process they could face suspension if they can’t make a convincing case.

