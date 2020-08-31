ANC MP Bongani Bongo told to step down pending his court case

He’s one of several ANC members who have been asked to step aside while they clear their names.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo has been told to step down pending his court case.

The decision follows this weekend’s ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told a post-NEC briefing on Monday that those accused or found guilty who don’t step down will be asked to do so.

“It has also been decided that cadres of the movement, who are equally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures.”

These include members like Bongani Bongo, who is accused of trying to bribe a parliamentary official, and Nelson Mandela Bay Councilor Andile Lungisa who was convicted of assault

But when called for comment on Monday, Bongo did not deny nor confirm his resignation saying he’s not in a position to comment.

