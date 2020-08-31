Agrizzi and Watson sent presents on Mokonyane's birthday, Zondo Inquiry told

Sandy Thomas, who said she had worked for Nomvula Mokonyane for nearly 20 years and was now based at Luthuli House with her, is testifying on Bosasa-related evidence at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Cabinet Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s personal assist, Sandy Thomas, on Monday told the state capture commission that her boss was not paying for lawyers even though they were the same lawyers that represented Mokonyane when she appeared before the commission.

Thomas, who said that she had worked for Mokonyane for nearly 20 years and was now based at Luthuli House with her, testified on Bosasa-related evidence.

She is expected to answer explosive allegations made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that Mokonyane had received food and money to ensure that the company was not prosecuted for corruption.

Mokonyane has denied the allegations or that Agrizzi went to her house many times. She said that Agrizzi’s allegations were insulting and she accused him of targeting her because she was a woman.

However, Thomas said that both Agrizzi and the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson went to Mokonyane’s house to offer their sympathies when her son passed on and that they both knew about Mokonyane’s birthday and they would send presents, but she did not recall how often.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

