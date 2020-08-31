47 more deaths take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 14,028

In the last 24-hour cycle, 2,505 new infections were picked up, pushing the number of known cases in the country since March to over 625,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 14,028.

In the last 24-hour cycle, 2,505 new infections were picked up, pushing the number of known cases in the country since March to over 625,000.

The recovery rate has edged up to 86%, meaning that more than 538,000 people have already recovered.

As of today, a cumulative total of 625 056 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA have been recorded with 2 505 new cases identified. Number of tests done is 3 674 872 with 21 902 new tests done. Number of recoveries is 538 604 which translates to a recovery rate of 86% #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mlDVVrUsBl — Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 30, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.