3 Durban police officers arrested on charges of corruption, kidnapping

DURBAN - Three Durban police officers have been arrested on charges of corruption, extortion and kidnapping.

It's alleged the captain and two warrant officers stole an undisclosed amount of money from a foreign-owned business.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The three police officers found undocumented employees during an inspection of a business premises in Redhill and allegedly demanded money from the employer to keep him out of jail.

The police's Jay Naicker said: “The suspects took him to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him. They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash.”

Naicker said the business owner then informed the bank manager about what had happened.

“The bank manager then contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi.”

The matter has been transferred to the provincial anti-corruption unit for investigation.

