2 weeks into level 2, SA sees 1,764 COVID-19 deaths & nearly 33,000 new cases

The Health Department and scientists are urging South Africans not to be complacent as the number of infections could still increase if social distancing regulations are not adhered to.

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks into lockdown level two, the country has seen nearly 33,000 new infections as restaurants, night venues and other leisure sectors reopen.

According to the Health Department's records, 1,764 people died after contracting COVID-19 over the past fortnight.

South Africa entered a hard lockdown five months ago, which brought many companies to their knees and led to retrenchments around the country.

Over the weekend, many South Africans received their first paycheck in months under lockdown level two which has allowed social activity to resume.

Gauteng has seen an increase of nearly 9,000 new cases since level two came into effect.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 6,000 new cases over the same period while the Western Cape added 3,000 infections to its list.

On the positive side, the recovery rate has increased by 4% and is now at 86%.

South Africa has also dropped to sixth place on the global COVID-19 scale after slipping below Peru on Friday.

