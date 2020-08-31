2 suspects arrested for 4 murders in Ngcobo due in court today

Last week, police were alerted to a scene after the bodies of two men were found in Mtintloni.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have spent the weekend behind bars as they await their first court appearances in connection with four murders in Ngcobo.

They found the suspect hiding in the bushes and arrested him.

As officers were transporting the suspect to the police station, they were called back to the same community after the bodies of two more men were discovered.

The next day, another man was taken into custody.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "The two suspects were arrested after a shooting which left four people deceased. The motive for the killing is currently under investigation. The police have opened four cases of murder, possession of firearms and ammunition."

Elsewhere in the Eastern Cape, in Mount Ayliff, police have not yet found those responsible for the deaths of five family members in the Phepheni location.

Police said that a group of suspects arrived at a homestead almost a week ago and they stabbed a 55-year-old man to death.

The family home was then torched even though four people, aged between 12 and 53, were still inside.

