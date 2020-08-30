‘We are being slaughtered’ - Activists vow to continue fighting against GBV

Various civil society groups converged on Parliament on Saturday to say enough is enough.

CAPE TOWN - As women's month draws to a close, activists say they won't stop fighting against the scourge of gender-based violence even though it feels like authorities are not listening.

The groups were bringing awareness to the gender-based violence, farm murders and other violent crimes.

Advocacy group South African Women Fight Back's Benjé Vermaak said police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the peaceful protest: “We are angry, we are sad, all we ask is for help to protect us and our children and their children and to stop fighting us. Work with us, stand with us. We are being slaughtered right in front of them and I feel that they are not hearing us and it feels like they don’t want to hear us.”

Despite this, she said they would persist: “We will not stop fighting until we are protected in this country. We have to keep on fighting and keep on standing up and keep on protecting our own.”

