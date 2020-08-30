UWC student Jess Hesse who was murdered last year remembered today

The theology student and her grandfather Chris Lategan were found dead at their Parow flat on 30 August.

CAPE TOWN - Sunday marks a year since University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather were killed in Parow.

Earlier this week, 24 August also marked a year since University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mwretyana was raped and killed at a Claremont Post Office.

Her body was later dumped in Khayelitsha.

A memorial service was held at Hess' gravesite on Sunday.

Family, friends and provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz were in attendance.

“We were very honoured to be part of the family at the gravesite where we planted plants and flowers,” he said.

Fritz said the family has raised concerns about not being up to date about the court process against the two men who were charged with the teenager's murder, as well the killing of her elderly grandfather.

“One of the undertakings that I took at the gravesite is that we will assist the family with a detailed brief.”

