St Helena Bay remains tense following death of Leo Williams shot during protest

He was struck in the head at the end of last month when demonstrators and public order police clashed in Laingville.

CAPE TOWN - A St Helena Cay community in the Western Cape remains tense following the recent death of a nine-year-old child who was killed during a service delivery protest.

Leo Williams was laid to rest on Saturday.

He was struck in the head at the end of last month when demonstrators and public order police clashed in Laingville.

Seventeen days later, the boy died in an intensive care unit in hospital

The Laingville community bid farewell to little Williams on Saturday.

Residents were in shock when the child was shot in the head during a demonstration almost a month ago.

They'd hoped he'd pull through.

But the child lost his fight at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital last Monday when was taken off life support.

Speaking on behalf of the child's family, Thyrone Williams said they were appealing for calm and for the community to unite.

“The message is, as the community, we have to unite because Leo was losing his life for the community and I can tell you now that everything is still tense here in our community.”

The matter was handed over to police watchdog Ipid.

It's investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.