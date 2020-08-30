Santam pays out over R800m in relief to tourism businesses

Following an agreement with regulators in July, Santam committed to paying out up to R1 billion in relief.

CAPE TOWN - The country’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, has paid out over R850 million in relief payments months after claims were lodged by policyholders hard hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The business interruption claims were initially rejected with Santam and other insurers reluctant to honour the policies because in their view the damage was caused by government’s lockdown and not the actual pandemic.

The financial services company had so far made relief payments to over 2,000 policyholders who had contingent business interruption cover.

The relief payments were set at a minimum of R25,000 and a maximum of R1.5 million.

Most of the policyholders were Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) operating in the tourism and hospitality sectors severely affected by the pandemic.

A body representing over 700 tourism businesses in their fight to get insurers to pay out their business interruption claims, however, was appealing to insurers to include larger companies in their relief options.

Insurance Claims Africa said only about 200 of their clients were currently benefitting from relief measures.

It is an interim measure, while insurers seek legal certainty in court.

Hospitality group Ma-Afrika Hotels’ case against Santam was expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

