SA experiences small spike in COVID-19 infections, recoveries

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has experienced a small spike in both new COVID-19 infections and recoveries.

That's according to the Department of Health's latest report on the coronavirus.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 622 551 , the total number of deaths is 13 981 and the total number of recoveries is 536 694. pic.twitter.com/XPCEWeNdRl — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 29, 2020

The department said since Friday night, the country recorded just over 2,400 new infections compared with 1,815 new infections the day before.

But recoveries have also increased, with another 2,759 patients now testing negative for COVID-19.

It also reports the number of COVID-19-related deaths has increased by 238.

As it stands South Africa has 536,694 recoveries and is dealing with 71,876 active cases of the disease.

