Ramaphosa to appear before ANC's integrity commission, Duarte confirms

In an interview with eNCA on Sunday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte did not say when the president would appear before the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the African National Congress' (ANC) integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on cleaning up South African politics since he replaced former President Jacob Zuma 2-1/2 years ago, but he has been constrained by factional battles in the ANC, where a section of the party remains loyal to Zuma.

“He has made contact with the integrity committee and he will be presenting himself there for a discussion on the CR17 funds,” Duarte said during an interview with eNCA.

CR17 funds refer to the campaign donations Ramaphosa received in 2017 when he was running for the ANC leadership.

Members of the ANC have been removed from their posts as a result of the commission’s past recommendations.

The Public Protector said in a report that Ramaphosa had “deliberately misled” Parliament about a R500,000 donation he received.

Ramaphosa told Parliament at that time that the money was obtained legally for services he provided, but he later amended this by saying the payment was a donation towards his campaign.

The saga has proven a headache for Ramaphosa, providing ammunition for his enemies.

Zuma, facing trial for graft, on Friday accused him of bringing the party into disrepute - a sign of growing divisions within the ANC. The party was holding its national executive committee conference this weekend.

