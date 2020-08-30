Police arrest 2 suspects after murders of 4 men in Ngcobo

On Thursday, police arrived at a scene where they found two bodies of men aged 44 and 75. The two were neighbours and were shot and killed.

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two suspects in connection with the murders of four men in Mtintloni in Ngcobo.

On Thursday, police arrived at a scene where they found two bodies of men aged 44 and 75. The two were neighbours and were shot and killed.

“While at the scene, information surfaced about a suspect who was hiding in the nearby bushes. Police rushed to the bushes where the suspect was hiding, and he was arrested,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana in a statement.

“En route to the station, the members were called back to the same village where two other people were also allegedly fatally wounded, a 49-year-old chief and his brother (38),” Kinana added.

The next day, a 22-year-old man was arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Kinana said the suspects were due to appear in court on Monday.

“Four cases of murder have been registered and are under investigation. Both suspects have been charged for the murders and will appear before Ngcobo Magistrate Court on Monday.”

