Outa: Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela must account for Aurora Mine’s collapse

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela must account for the collapse of Aurora Mine.

The company’s executives including Zuma and Mandela are accused of environmental damage.

In 2015, the High Court found the mine bosses guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages.

More than 5,000 workers lost their jobs following the closure of the mine.

The case against the executives of Aurora Mine was struck from the court’s roll after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was not ready to proceed.

They include Khulubuse Zuma the nephew of former President Jacob Zuma and Zondwa Mandela the grandson of former President Nelson Mandela.

Outa has written another letter to the NPA in an attempt to find out exactly what happened and why the prosecutions authority could not finalise the matter, saying to date it has not received any answer.

Outa's Stephanie Fick said they have now decided to launch a private prosecution unless the NPA goes ahead with the case.

“Approximately 5,200 employees lost their jobs. Families lost their homes and are residing in informal settlements. Around April 2011, a former employee committed suicide.”

Fick said they were deeply concerned that the accused would not be prosecuted and held accountable for what she called the detrimental effects occasioned by Aurora bosses.

The mine has since closed down and was placed under liquidation.

