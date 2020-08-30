Outa: Justice may never be served in the abrupt closure of Aurora Mine

More than 5,000 workers lost their jobs after the mine was shut down and its assets sold off.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it was concerned justice may never be served in the abrupt closure of Aurora Mine.

The mine bosses include Khulubuse Zuma, the nephew of former President Jacob Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, grandson of former President Nelson Mandela.

The company’s executives including Zuma and Mandela are accused of environmental damage.

In 2015, the High Court found the mine bosses guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages.

But the case against the executives was struck from the court’s roll after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was not ready to proceed.

Outa’s Stephanie Fick said they have now decided to launch a private prosecution unless the NPA goes ahead with the case.

“Approximately 5,200 employees lost their jobs. Families lost their homes and are residing in informal settlements. Around April 2011, a former employee committed suicide.”

