Off-duty sergeant shot and killed in Langa

Sergeant Abongile Mayile was gunned down on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police sergeant has been shot and killed in Langa.

Sergeant Abongile Mayile was gunned down on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the 39-year-old died on the scene.

“The off-duty sergeant was stationed at Athlone police station and worked at supply chain and environment. Police members received information regarding a shooting last night at around 7 pm at Malamba Way in Langa.”

A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.