Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa: We are committed to combatting scourge of GBV

This comes after a correctional services official was apprehended for allegedly killing his wife who also worked in the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Deputy Minister on Saturday said the ministry was committed to combatting the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) through various efforts and legislation such as the Victim Support Services Bill.

The couple was stationed at the Goedemoed Correctional Centre, Aliwal North, in the Eastern Cape.

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has condemned the senseless murder saying together with all law enforcement agencies, the ministry will ensure that justice is served.

According to police, an argument broke out between the couple, and the suspect allegedly assaulted his wife.

The attack happened at their home on Friday.

On arrival at the crime scene, police found the woman lying on her back on the bedroom floor with bruises on her body and two battens next to her. She was 38-years-old.

The police found the suspect inside the house and he was arrested. He's due to appear in court on Monday.

Holomisa has urged correctional officials to participate in the departmental wellness programmes when they are distressed.

