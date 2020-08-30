Mashaba vows to prioritise curbing corruption, reforming the police

South Africans will now have one more option on their next election ballot following the launch of Mashaba's new political party.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said curbing corruption and reforming the police features high on his new party's agenda.

In a bid to unseat the African National Congress, the former Mayor of Johannesburg lobbied support from former members of the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress itself.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Action SA on Saturday, Mashaba promised to re-establish the now-defunct scorpions to fight corruption.

“Our police force needs to be restructured to become a modern crime-fighting machine. We have to remove the political interference that cripples our police. We need specialised units to tackle priority crimes in South Africa, including the re-establishment of the Scorpions.”

Mashaba said the country's citizens were still suffering despite 26 years of democracy as corruption continues to go unpunished.

“If you want to see our politicians in jail for corruption or the likes of the Guptas extradited in South Africa to face charges, then you have found your political home.”

Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.

