Ipid: More details around Julies’ death will be released after court hearing

Nathaniel Julies was shot just outside his home on Wednesday night and later died in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Saturday said no further details would be released in connection with the case relating to the killing of a 16-year-old Eldorado Park teenager until suspects appear in court.

Police say he was shot during a crossfire between rival gangs in the area, but residents and his family say he was killed by police members.

Two cops have been arrested for the teenager’s killing.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of the 16-year-old teenager to convey his message of condolences.

Ipid head Dikeledi Ntlatseng also paid a courtesy visit and obtained statements.

Later in the evening, two cops stationed at Eldos police station were detained.

They will face a charge of murder and an alternative count of defeating the end of justice.

Residents have complained about the conduct of South African Police Service members and blamed them

For the killing of the teenager accusing them of tampering with the crime scene allegations confirmed by Ipid’s preliminary investigation.

Ipid said more details will be released after the matter is brought to court.

