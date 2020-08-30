Hollywood continues to mourn death of Chadwick Boseman

Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, the actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The entertainment industry is still reeling from the passing of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman with many praising the 43-year-old for his portrayal of black icons.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, the actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Although Boseman never spoke publicly about his diagnosis, he worked through his treatment for much of his career and continued to make Hollywood blockbusters.

Thousands of fans have praised him for his courage, talent and for amplifying black representation on the big screen.

In 2018, he gave a passionate speech at Howard University in Washington, encouraging graduates to never give up on their dreams.

“When I dared to challenge the system that would relegate to stereotypes with no clear historical backgrounds, no hopes or talent. When I questioned that portrayal, a different path opened up for me; the path to my destiny.”

