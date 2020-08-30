20°C / 22°C
Gauteng residents urged to brace themselves for cold conditions, rain this week

Winter maintains its icy grip on Gauteng as isolated showers are expected today until Wednesday.

43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is urging Gauteng residents to brace for cold conditions and rain this week.

Winter maintains its icy grip on Gauteng as isolated showers are expected today until Wednesday.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said: “We have a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and that’s going to cover parts of eastern Gauteng today and tomorrow we also have some thundershowers over the south-eastern and northern parts going into Tshwane. We can expect some rain to come through Tuesday and as well on Wednesday.”

