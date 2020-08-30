Gauteng residents urged to brace themselves for cold conditions, rain this week

Winter maintains its icy grip on Gauteng as isolated showers are expected today until Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is urging Gauteng residents to brace for cold conditions and rain this week.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said: “We have a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and that’s going to cover parts of eastern Gauteng today and tomorrow we also have some thundershowers over the south-eastern and northern parts going into Tshwane. We can expect some rain to come through Tuesday and as well on Wednesday.”

