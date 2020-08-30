Eldorado Park residents to march against ‘police brutality’

The protest comes after a 16-year-old differently-abled teenager was shot dead in the area and later died in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Eldorado Park are expected to march to the local police station on Sunday afternoon against what they call police brutality.

Police claim that Nathaniel Julies was shot during a crossfire between rival gangs, but residents and Julies family said he was shot by cops.

The killing of Julies sparked a tense standoff between police and residents on Thursday with residents blocking off roads and attacking the local police station.

Residents will on Sunday afternoon take to the streets to demonstrate against the local police.

They want Police Minister Bheki Cele to redeploy the staff to other areas, saying they work with criminals.

Community leader Keith Duarte said: “We come in our numbers from different communities to show dissatisfaction in our police brutality and also the justice system. We are saying unapologetically, the justice system has failed us.”

Two police officers linked to the shooting are now in custody following a preliminary investigation by Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The officers will be charged with murder, a possible count of defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition.

They are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.

