CoCT raises concerns following yet another attack on a fire crew

Two firefighters were pepper-sprayed while attending to a scene in Seawinds on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concerns following yet another attack on a fire crew.

They responded to a shack fire in which four dwellings and a vehicle were damaged.

Spokesperson for the city's fire and rescue services Jermaine Carelse said: “The city condemns this act with the men and women who put their lives to save other people being targeted.”

In recent weeks, several fire crews have come under attack while attending to the scene.

It mostly occurred in communities in which violent protests had unfolded at the time.

These areas included Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

