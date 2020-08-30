CoCT extends renewal of motor vehicle licences to 22 September

A three-month grace period was already extended to those who had to renew their licences during the nationwide lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has given a further extension for the renewal of motor vehicle licences to 22 September 2020.



Those who were supposed to renew their discs between the end March and the end of August must now renew their license by 22 September.'

If the license expired before the 26th of March and was not renewed, motorists will have to pay the penalty.

