At least 4 motorists killed in Gauteng following series of collisions

At least four separates crashes have been reported across the province over the weekend as more movement is permitted under level two of the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - At least four motorists have been killed in Gauteng following a series of collisions while several others have been left seriously injured.

From Friday, emergency services in Tshwane responded to at least two fatal crashes involving a car and a truck.

In both accidents, the drivers of the vehicles died on the scene.

Four people are being treated in hospital following a head-on collision in Midrand on Saturday night, strewing debris over the N1 blocking a number of lanes.

While two people have died in another fatal accident in Krugersdorp, it's understood the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching alight.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “Medics found an adult male and adult female patient who sustained fatal injuries and two males were treated and transported to hospital by an ambulance.”

Herbst said investigations were under way to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in some the crashes.

