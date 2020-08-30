At least 18 people arrested during a protest outside Parly on Saturday

According to police, hundreds of people participated in the demonstrations.

CAPE TOWN - Police say they arrested at least 18 people during a protest in front of Parliament on Saturday.

Two groups were protesting, one against gender-based violence and another against farm murders.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said police were investigating cases of public violence, malicious damage to property, transgressions relating to the Disaster Management Act and attempted murder.

Democratic Alliance MP Lindy Wilson said she was supposed to collect a memorandum from the Anti-Farm Murders group but was unable to because of the chaos.

“It was a peaceful protest, as I went up there to collect the memorandums. The police got into a tussle with a couple of the bikers and the situation a bit nasty. Police started to let off stun guns.”

Bikers and protesters had lined the streets holding posters reading ‘Enough is Enough’ and ‘If I am Next, leave me in front of Parliament’.

Advocacy group South African Women Fight Back's Benjé Vermaak said police also used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“I am extremely sad. We are trying to just all stand together and make a change in this country. I can't believe we are being treated like this.”

