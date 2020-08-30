Archbishop Makgoba: SA must urgently transform its corruption fighting agencies

The SACC’s Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Sunday said the fight against corruption should also involve ending ‘the dependence of political parties and their leaders on donations from the rich and powerful.’

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) on Sunday launched its anti-corruption campaign against the looting of COVID-19 funds.

All 36 of its member churches and organisations took part in the campaign to lament and protect the rights of citizens against COVID-19 corruption.

This comes amid growing outrage in the country at rampant corruption, especially linked to personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the anti-corruption mass, the SACC’s Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said the fight against corruption should also involve ending “the dependence of political parties and their leaders on donations from the rich and powerful.”

“However, ending corruption in our land does not only involve bringing corrupt individuals to justice. But we must also end the dependence of political parties and their leaders on donations from the rich and powerful. This fundraising practice roots the crisis in the structures of political parties. So, we must overhaul the system of financing parties as a means of curbing corruption,” Makgoba said.

“I call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring into effect legislation that will regulate funding for political parties,” he added.

Makgoba said plundering government funds at the expense of the poor and vulnerable during a pandemic was tantamount to an act of genocide.

“It is as if the corrupt bigwigs, those who join the party only to enrich themselves, have declared genocide against the poor. They are, like the scribes and Pharisees Jesus called out in Matthew’s Gospel, hypocrites,” he said.

The archbishop called for an independent body to fight corruption and to hold those in power accountable.

“We need to urgently transform our corruption fighting agencies by adding a Chapter 9 institution to fight corruption. We have seen too much interference with the investigative and prosecuting arms of government over the past two decades to depend only on the executive to ensure justice,” he said.

WATCH: SACC’s anti-corruption campaign launch

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.