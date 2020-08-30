20°C / 22°C
4 people die in two separate shack fires in Khayelitsha, Dunoon

The first fire broke out in the Qandu-Qandu informal settlement just off Japhta K. Masemola Drive in Khayelitsha.

Pexel.com
Pexel.com
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people have lost their lives in two separate shack fires in Khayelitsha and Dunoon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first fire broke out in the Qandu-Qandu informal settlement just off Japhta K. Masemola Drive in Khayelitsha.

One shack was gutted, and two men and a woman died.

Shortly thereafter, fire crews responded to a call that shacks were on fire in the Bhekela informal settlement in Dunoon.

A body was later found after the blaze was extinguished.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

